Vijayawada : P V Sindhu receives a grand welcome

Vijayawada : Grand welcome was accorded to Olympics bronze medallist P V Sindhu at a private hotel on Thursday night.

Ministers M Srinivas and Dharmana Krishna Das, coaches, sportsmen and sportswomen, and sports lovers welcomed Sindhu, who arrived here from Hyderabad by road. Sindhu's father P V Ramana, mother P Vijaya, her sister P Divya and coach Park Sea Tanga and others also accompanied her.

She will attend the felicitation function attended by Chief Minister at Amaravati or Tadepalli at 10.30 am on August 6. Responding to the grand welcome, Sindhu said she was delighted to win the medal second time in the Olympics and grand welcomed accorded in Vijayawada.

She said she had been working in Andhra Pradesh and added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported her before going to Olympics in Tokyo and assured all support.

She said the Olympic medal is dedicated to all, who like and adore her. Tourism minister Srinivas said he was very happy that a Telugu girl won the Olympic medal and wished that she reach the world number one position.