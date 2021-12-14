Vijayawada police arrest two accused of Cheddi gang intensifies probe on recent thefts

Vijayawada police have arrested two members of a Cheddi gang who have been creating threats with a series of thefts. An inquiry is underway into whether the two were involved in the thefts in Vijayawada. Vijayawada police were engaged in interrogating those in their custody and nabbing the rest of the gang.



As the Cheddi gang's approach to crime is typical, the police investigating past crimes that have been identified the gang's roots in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The gang, which has now entered the state, was confirmed to be from the Dahod district of Gujarat state based on the incidents in Vijayawada.

It is noted that they choose homes that are far from the city for crime, especially houses along railway tracks, isolated bungalows, buildings, and apartments close to the national highway as they can easily commit a crime within minutes, get out of there, reach the railway track and easily board a fast-moving train. They commit crimes in homes near the national highway and moments to reach the national highway and flee on lorries.