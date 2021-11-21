Vijayawada: Power supply in 98 rain-hit villages yet to be restored

Vijayawada: State Energy department is continuing its operations to restore power in flood-affected areas in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Ananthapur districts.

Chairman & Managing Director of APSPDCL H Haranatha Rao said on Sunday that power supply would be restored to the affected villages within 24 hours of receding of floodwater.

He said the APSPDCL has already chalked out an action plan to restore power in all villages and submitted it to the secretary.

Participating in the review meeting conducted by Energy Secretary N Srikanth, chairman and MD of APSPDCL Haranatha Rao said under APSPDCL jurisdiction, restoration works in two EHT Substations in Tirupati and Nellore and 33/11 KV 19 sub-stations are still to be completed.

He said power supply is yet to be restored in 98 villages. He informed that as soon as floodwater recedes, restoration works will quickly start. He appealed to public to inform through toll free number 1912 if any pole damage or power lines cut are observed in their vicinity.

Energy Secretary Srikanth had appointed general managers as nodal officers for each district. In addition to the above, the local officers in the rank of executive engineers from other wings besides the operation wing engineers were also deputed for early restoration of power supply.

The required men and material has been made readily available for execution of works. The secretary further said that as the uninterrupted power supply was the ultimate goal of State government, the Energy department had put the official machinery particularly the power utilities on high alert at all times to face any kind of emergency.

The secretary has informed the progress of power restoration works to the Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The Minister emphasised the need of a plan that could help to reduce uncertainty after a disaster such as floods, cyclones and heavy gales etc and allow officials to better plan for short and long term power restoration operations on a war-footing basis and mitigate financial and infrastructure related losses as well.

CMD/APCPDCL, J Padma Janardhana Reddy, CMD/APEPDCL, K Santhosha Rao have also assured necessary support to APSPDCL in restoring power in the affected districts.