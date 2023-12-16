Vijayawada: Railway pensioners told to get grievances redressed

Vijayawada : Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil took part as chief guest along with ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth at the Pension Adalat-2023 organised here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM said that the Pension Adalat is mainly for redressal of grievances related to pension, family pension, gratuity, settlement dues.

Pensioners should approach the Personnel and Accounts Officers for redressal of their grievances on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat.

He said that the Vijayawada Division has a total strength of 26,000 pensioners, and only 64 grievances were received during the current Adalat, which clearly reflects the efficiency of their Division in resolving the grievances. He advised the staff of the Personnel and Accounts department to put systems in place for quick grievance redressal. Earlier, Divisional Personnel Officer MB Muralidhar appraised the gathering about the importance of organising Pension Adalat every year.

GSR Mohan Rao, Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India, Centralised Pension Processing Centre (CPCC) here, also shed some light on the solutions to the regular problems encountered by the pensioners and family pensioners and assured them they are working with the Railway organisation for quick resolutions of the cases.

A total of 101 cases have been registered in the Vijayawada Division including 64 received on Friday. Out of 37 earlier received cases, 30 were resolved with an amount of Rs 5.38 lakh arranged towards redressal.

Of the 64 cases received four were cleared on the spot. EV Shivaramakrishna, Divisional Finance Manager, Katta Anand, DPO, and other officers, Welfare Inspectors and staff of Vijayawada Division attended the Pension Adalat.