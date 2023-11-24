Live
- Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati
- History of National Day of Listening
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
Just In
Vijayawada: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh
A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 25.
Vijayawada : A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 25.
Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 26, said Meteorological centre, Amaravati in a press release on Thursday. The low pressure is likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around November 27. The centre stated that low tropospheric easterly/south easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. There is a possibility of slight to moderate rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday due to the impact of cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal.
Recently, depression formed in Bay of Bengal on the coast of AP and moved towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.