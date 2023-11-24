Vijayawada: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 25.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 26, said Meteorological centre, Amaravati in a press release on Thursday. The low pressure is likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around November 27. The centre stated that low tropospheric easterly/south easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. There is a possibility of slight to moderate rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday due to the impact of cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal.

Recently, depression formed in Bay of Bengal on the coast of AP and moved towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.