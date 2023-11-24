  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh
x
Highlights

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 25.

Vijayawada : A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 25.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 26, said Meteorological centre, Amaravati in a press release on Thursday. The low pressure is likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around November 27. The centre stated that low tropospheric easterly/south easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. There is a possibility of slight to moderate rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday due to the impact of cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal.

Recently, depression formed in Bay of Bengal on the coast of AP and moved towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X