Vijayawada: Red Cross launches ‘Health, Hygiene & Environment’ campaign

Vijayawada(NTR district): AP Red Cross, in partnership with REC Ltd, launched ‘Health, Hygiene and Environment’ campaign here on Tuesday. KBN College Youth Red Cross volunteers coordinated with the organisers. This pilot project, covering 100 households, was launched at Kedareswarapeta slum in the city, in which AP Red Cross Chairman A Sridhar Reddy, CEO AK Parida, and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO AK Parida said that as part of the programme, each volunteer will undertake community surveillance in the most backward urban slums, who will cover 50 households in one week. Women, children and adolescent girls in urban slums will be the main focus and will be enlightened on the impact of climate change on them and locally support mitigation and adaptation solutions concerning health, hygiene and the environment. About 50 colleges with 5,000 Youth Red Cross volunteers will cover one lakh households in the poor urban slums in the city by 15 August 2023.

REC Ltd regional officer Jayanthi, KBN College Principal Dr Narayana Rao, BVS Kumar and others

participated.