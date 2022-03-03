Vijayawada: Release funds for Brahmin corporation, TDP demands

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Politburo member and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao demanded the YSRCP government to release funds for the Brahmin Corporation. He participated in a dharna staged at the Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday.

Addressing the protestors, Bonda Uma alleged that the YSRCP government was neglecting the welfare of the Brahmins in the State. He reminded that during TDP rule, the government used to sanction Rs 10,000 to poor Brahmin families under Garuda scheme and Rs 1 lakh sanctioned to Brahmin students for foreign education.

He said the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu had formed Brahmin Corporation in 2014 for the welfare of Brahmins across the State. He said Central MLA Malladi Vishnu did nothing for the welfare of the Brahmins and for that reason he was sacked from the post. Bonda Uma demanded the government implementation of welfare schemes for the Brahmins.

TDP leaders Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao, Brahmin Sangham leaders Garlapati Vijay, Vempati Praveen, T Lakshmi, Manchikanti Dhanalakshmi and others participated in the protest.