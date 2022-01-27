Vijayawada: Republic Day tableaux on city streets enthral people

Vijayawada: The tableaux, which have been paraded in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation during the celebration of Republic Day on Wednesday, came on to the city roads much to the delight of the citizens.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma while flagging off the tableaux to release them on the city roads, complimented Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Dr T Vijay Kumar Reddy for his untiring efforts in bringing out the tableaux in perfect mode. "All the 16 tableaux representing various government departments reflex well the welfare programmes being implemented by the State government," he said. Dr Vijay Kumar Reddy said that since the public were not allowed into the stadium due to the Covid restrictions, the tableaux were brought onto the city roads for the people to view.

The tableaux started at the municipal corporation stadium passed through the Mahatma Gandhi Road, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring and Karl Marx Road and finally returned to the municipal corporation stadium.

The Agriculture department tableau, which showcased the Ryot Bhatosa Kendras for the benefit of the farmers, tableaux of the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries department, Education department, Social Welfare department, Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme, Medical and Health department, Housing department, Municipal Administration department, Village/Ward secretariats, SERP tableau, Women and Child Welfare department, Industries department and Forest department went around the city informing the people about the government programmes for their welfare.

Protocol director Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, I&PR joint directors K Kiran Kumar and Tella Kasturi Bai, Chief engineer O Madhusudan, RIE Krishna Reddy, deputy director Timmappa, assistant directors GV Prasad and Venkatraj Goud and others were present.