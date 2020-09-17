Vijayawada: Robbers gang arrested, 34.75 lakh recovered

Vijayawada: City crime police successfully unravelled the mystery of the daylight robbery in the residence of Dr Ch Muralidhar in SBI Colony under Machavaram police station limits on September 14.



Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu has appointed special teams to nab the culprits.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the CP gave details of the robbery and involvement of five accused, some of them have criminal background. The five-member gang tied the hands of the family members of the doctor and looted nearly Rs 48.5 lakh and some gold articles from the home on September 14. The police recovered Rs 34,75,000 from the accused.

The accused are Uppati Nagendrababu of Madhura Nagar, Vijayawada, Borra Johan Wesley, Tadepalli, Guntur district, Elisetti Sai Kiran, a resident of Madhura Nagar, Vijayawada, M Vijay of Vanukuru village of Penamaluru mandal and Jakkam Akhil, resident of Tadepalli Guntur district. The gang was involved in the crime, said the CP.

Mondam Vijay Kumar, the prime accused had earlier worked as PRO in the hospital of Dr Muralidhar hatched a conspiracy with the Uppati Nagendra, who owned a canteen in the hospital premises. They took the help of three others to rob Dr Muralidhar in SBI Colony.

Borra Johan was involved in other offences in Tadepalli. Isukapalli Prakash was booked in chain snatching cases in Mangalagiri rural police station limits. The police recovered cash and 48 grams gold articles worth Rs 2.60 lakh.

Under the supervision of Crime DCP D Koteswara Rao and CCS ACP K Srinivasa Rao, CH Srinivasa Rao, the inspectors and constables successfully arrested the accused in three days.