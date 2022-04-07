Vijayawada: RPF staff bag Ati Utkrisht, Utkrisht Seva medals

Vijayawada: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medals to RPF staff of Indian Railways for 2020 on Wednesday. In all, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Department awarded 334 RPF personnel with Utkrisht Seva Padak and 125 RPF personnel with Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak exemplary professional service year. The medals were awarded to those who have performed their duties with conspicuous devotion, skill and courage as members of police forces, with in the territory of India, continuously for 15 years.

The six RPF staff of Vijayawada Division are awarded with Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak Medals. The recipients include K Krishna Murthy, ASI/DA; A Srinivasa Rao, Head Constable, Tuni; Botta Srinivasa Rao, Head Constable, Nidadavolu; V Suryanarayana, Head Constable, Vijayawada; G Srinivas, Head Constable, Samalkot; NAP Das, Head Constable Kakinada Town.

The eleven RPF staff of Vijayawada Division are awarded with Utkrisht Seva Medals. The recipients include TSCS Reddy, Inspector, Vijayawada; SV Mohan, Inspector, Tadepalliguddem; Sk Nayeem Basha, Asst Sub-Inspector (ASI), Crime Cell; A Srinivas, ASI, Gudivada; MSR Krishnaiah, ASI, Tenali; P Srirajkumar, ASI, Bapatla; K Sunil Kumar, Head Constable, Up-Yard, Vijayawada; B Srinubabu, Head Constable, Visakhapatnam; E Rukmini, Head Constable, Rayanapadu; G Hari Babu, Head Constable, Divsional Reserve; K Srinivasa Rao, Constable, Chirala.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan praised the RPF Staff awarded with Seva medals and appreciated them for their continuous and dedicated service to the Railways. M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations), D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure) and Valeswara Babji T, Senior DSC congratulated the awardees.