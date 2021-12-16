Vijayawada: Rugby teams of SKPVV school felicitated

Vijayawada: Best sportspersons could be created if the curriculum includes sports from the high school level, said headmaster of SKPVV Hindu High school K Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

He addressed the meeting organised to felicitate the rugby sub-junior teams of boys and girls who won the district level championship at the Manikonda Zilla Parishad High School recently.

The headmaster expressed happiness over the exceptional performance of the students of his school and hoped that they would continue the winning streak in the State and national level competitions too. He said that the school management has been giving due importance to sports.

He recalled that their students won the medals in various sports including wrestling, boxing, judo and others.

Later, school secretary KLV Mohan Rao congratulated the students for their achievement. School committee president Chitturu Anand Kumar, correspondent Gopisetti Mallaiah, physical education teachers S Lakhsmi and MVS Prasad were also present.