Vijayawada: SCR officials read out Preamble of constitution

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway celebrated the National Constitution Day all over the division on Friday.

At the divisional office here, Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan readout the Preamble of the Constitution along with Addl DRM D Srinivasa Rao, and Addl DRM M Srikanth and other branch officers and staff.

After reading out the Preamble, the officers witnessed the address of President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 72nd Indian Constitution Day.

The Centre declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015, in tune with the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

As part of the celebration of the Constitution Day, the staff and the officers at stations, workshops and depots of the division read out the preamble. Many of the staff also virtually participated in reading Preamble and quiz on Indian Constitution contest through MyGov.in portal.

Banners and posters on the Constitution were displayed at the railway stations/trains to bring awareness on the Constitution Day amongst the passengers.

DPO GR Sudheer Kumar, DCM P Bhaskar Reddy, DEN E. Santharam, DEE S Muni Reddy, DSTE R. Viswanath Reddy, DEE J. Sekhar Babu, DME M Ravi Kiran, DEN K. Sridhar, PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar, the branch officers and the staff participated in the programme.