Vijayawada: Shirdi Sai Nagar residents grapple with narrow bridges, traffic

Vijayawada: Residents living in Shirdi Sai Nagar, Prashant Nagar and Karmel Nagar near Gunadala Vantena area are grappled with traffic chaos as they have to cross narrow bridges for the past several decades.

The residents have to cross three bridges to reach Eluru road and enter the city. These three bridges were constructed many decades ago on Eluru canal, Ryves canal and Budameru drain. These are very narrow and unable to cope up with the increasing traffic. Also, one bridge is totally in dilapidated condition.

The State government had started Gunadala flyover construction works nearly 10 years ago to connect Eluru road and Karmel Nagar. Due to administrative and other reasons, the works of this flyover bridge were stalled about four years ago. This left thousands of residents living near Gunadala Vantena area to struggle to cross three bridges.

Vehicles will get stranded on both sides of the bridge resulting in waste of time and fuel. Keeping in view of the difficulties being faced by the residents, R&B department started Gunadala flyover works nearly 10 years ago. Due to problem in land acquisition and delay in releasing funds, the bridge works were stalled. Only 30% works were completed so far.

Initially the flyover cost was estimated at Rs 37 crore and now the expenditure is increased to nearly Rs 50 crore.

S Bhaskar, a resident of Shirdi Sai Nagar, lamented at the slow progress of Gunadala flyover works. He said land acquisition process was also completed and around 50 families were shifted to other places but there is no progress in the construction. Since the bridges are located on the outskirts of the city, many animals particularly buffaloes pass on these bridges causing lot of inconvenience to the regular commuters during the busy morning hours.

Another problem that haunts the residents is the stink emanating from Budameru drain water. Mosquito menace is also very high in these colonies. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has laid roads and arranged street lighting.

Vehicular traffic will continue from early hours of the day till night since the colony connects Nunna and Gunadala areas. There is no other route except to cross these three narrow bridges.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has taken the issue of pending works to the notice of the officials concerned several times in recent years. But of no use. The district officials conducted meetings and asked the officials concerned to look into the matter. Even then, there was no progress. Unless the State government takes the issue seriously, the pending works will not be completed, locals noted.