Vijayawada: Skill Development Corporation set up without Cabinet approval says CID Additional DG N Sanjay

Vijayawada : CID Additional DG N Sanjay said on Wednesday that the Skill Development Corporation was set up without the State Cabinet approval and violating rules.

He said the responsibility of looking after the corporation was handed over to a private person Ganta Subba Rao by the previous Chandrababu Naidu’s government. Speaking to mediapersons at the secretariat, the Additional DG said that Naidu had set up the Skill Development Corporation by issuing GOs and Naidu’s signatures were traced at 13 places including allotment of budget.

He said that the funds for Skill Development Corporation were diverted with the cooperation extended by Chandrababu Naidu for the purpose. He said though the GO reveals 90:10 per cent, the GO contents were violated in agreement.

Seimens company itself revealed that they received only Rs 58 crore out of Rs 371 crore that was released, Sanjay said. The then government diverted Rs 241 crore to some shell companies.

The Additional DG alleged that the software which was purchased for Rs 58 crore software was shown as worth Rs 2,700 crore in the audit report. The Skill Development Corporation sent Rs 371 crore directly to the Design Tech company. He said that the CID filed cases after a detailed investigation and follow up done by the Enforcement Department.

Sanjay said the note files of some GOs were also missing. He said the signatures of the then Minister concerned K Atchannaidu were found at five places. He said notices were issued to Chandrababu Naidu’s former PS Srinivas. He said the CID filed PT warrant in Amaravati inner ring road case also.