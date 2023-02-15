Vijayawada: Songs CD of Brahmin women meet released

Vijayawada (NTR district): Sri Kanaka Durga Temple EO D Bramaramba released a song CD of Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya (APBSSS) at her chamber atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday. The APBSSS is going to conduct women's conference on March 5 in Rajahmundry.

Speaking on the occasion, Samakhya president Durga Prasad said that opportunities of 25 lakh Brahmins in all the sectors have been gradually decreased and criticised that the governments are not considering their demands.

Samakhya State secretary Konuru Sathish Sarma, working president Tholeti Sirish, Ramalakshmi, Naga Laskhmi, Machiraju, Venkateswarlu, Hanumanthu and others were present on the occasion.