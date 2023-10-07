Vijayawada: Special Spandana held at Reddigudem

Vijayawada : NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao insisted on resolving petitions related to Jaganannaku Chebudam immediately and warned to take action against those, who failed to redress the petitions in a stipulated time.

He organised a special Spandana programme of Jaganannaku Chebudam at Reddigudem of NTR district on Friday and received petitions from the public. He received as many as 72 petitions regarding land, housing, ration cards, electricity and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that to solve all the petitions that were submitted by the public on various issues by paying special attention towards them. He informed that the CMO has been continuously monitoring the resolving of the issues of Spandana and Jagannannaku Chebudam petitions. Collector Dilli Rao said that the issues are likely to be resolved when the authorities intend to work towards solving the problems. He further directed all the mandal authorities concerned to redress the issues at village level, which are more helpful to the petitioners.

Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao, RDO Y Prasanna Lakshmi, DWMA PD J Sunitha, Housing PD M Rajini Kumari, Agricultural JD Naga Manemma and others attended.