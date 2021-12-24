Vijayawada: SRM-AP takes part in 'Celebrating the Rivers of India'

Vijayawada: In an attempt to honour the fourth largest river in the country, students, faculty and other members of SRM University-AP on Thursday spent a memorable evening at Manthena Satyanarayana Arogyalayam on the banks of River Krishna.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has been organising various programmes on the theme 'Celebrating the Rivers of India'.

The revitalising event, organised by the Department of Student Affairs at SRM-AP, was an opportunity to relish the view of boats gliding smoothly on the river, enjoy the lush bushes growing all around, and do yoga in the delightful breeze on a serene evening on Krishna river banks.

Dr Manthena Satyanarayana introduced the gathering to the practice of naturopathy, which is based on modern and traditional, scientific and empirical methods.

Dr Gangadhar, Dr Chaitanya and Dr Prema led a short rejuvenating yoga and meditation session for the participants.

The research centre, Arogyalayam, advocated protecting health by increasing immunity levels and enhancing life-force (Prana Sakti) amidst pleasing natural environs with the help of experts and experienced personnel, under the overall supervision of Dr Manthena Satyanarayana.

"The waterfront and the refreshing greenery of nature soothes our mind and soul in this stressful modern-day life," Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao opined. The practitioners at the Arogyalayam were honoured with shawls and mementos as tokens of appreciation.

Registrar Dr R Premkumar, the directors of various departments and Deans of schools were present on the occasion.