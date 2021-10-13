Vijayawada: Street for People inaugurated on NRP Road

Vijayawada: NRP Road of Satyanarayanpuram in the city has been developed in the commercial category as part of the Street for People programme.

Mayor Rayana Bhagayalakshmi and MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the decorated street along with Deputy Mayors Avutu Sailaja Reddy and Bellam Durga and local corporators on Tuesday.

Malladi Vishnu addressing the gathering said that the Street for the People Challenge is the part of the Smart City Mission jointly implemented by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and ITDP India.

Some principal streets in the cities would be developed in order to beautify them and make them into multi-utility zones with parking facility and walking zones for the citizens, the MLA said.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi said that flagship walking initiative is aimed making areas liveable. NRP Road at Satyanarayanapuram in the commercial category and Vambay colony in the residential category were selected in the city. The next focus would be on the Vambay Colony, she announced.

Corporator Valluri NDS Murthy, Additional Commissioner U Sarada Devi, deputy city planner Jubin Siran Ray and other officials were present.