Vijayawada: Students eager to return home

Vijayawada: Renil Ebenezer, the second year student from Salem in Tamil Nadu, informed The Hans India that he had already sent his details of passport and others to the Tamil Nadu government and he hoped that he would get help from them. He was confident that they would take him back to India.

In a request, he asks the Indian Embassy officials to take them away from the Kharkiv University since the Kharkiv city is very near to the border of Russia. They fear that the Russians may launch the offence on the Kharkiv city soon.

Rishita from Kakinada who is studying second year medicine in Kharkiv University told The Hans India that they are staying in the flats after spending considerable time in the basement of the apartment block.

The students rushed to the basement climbing down the stairs after the alarm was sounded warning them to take shelter. Rishita and her friends bought groceries three days back but there was no time to cook food. Since now they returned to the flats, they plan to prepare food. There are about 15 students in the basement at that time and most of them are from Tamil Nadu.

Balaji Janakiraman is from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and pursuing the second year medicine in Kharkiv University. When the alarm was sounded first they went to stay in the Metro station which is underground and later returned to the apartment block. They were compelled to spend sometime in the base of the apartment block. Many people are still staying in the Metro stations, Balaji said.

Balaji has been in touch with his parents regularly and he is confident that they would be brought back to India.