Vijayawada: Sunrise hospital registration cancelled for fleecing patients

Vijayawada: The district administration on Monday cancelled the registration of Sunrise Hospitals for fleecing the Covid patients.

Some patients lodged a complaint with the district officials on the collection of exorbitant charges by the Sunrise Hospitals located in Suryarao Pet.

Basing on the complaint, Joint Collector L Sivasankar, Sub collector M Dhyana Chandra, DM and HO Dr M Suhasini and other officials visited the Sunrise Hospitals on Monday and verified the documents and other papers. The officials noticed that the hospital

management had been charging very high fees and charges from the Covid patients and announced the cancellation of the registration of the hospital henceforth.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar told the media that the Sunrise Hospitals should not admit new patients till further orders issued. He said Sunrise Hospitals should continue the treatment of old patients who were admitted earlier.

He said the local tashildar and Arogyasri coordinator would monitor the activities of the hospital. Joint Collector made it clear that the government would take stern action and cancel the registration of hospitals for fleecing the patients.

The officials later visited Anil Neuro Hospital and noticed that the hospital had admitted Covid patients without taking the permission from the Government. The officials verified the records and noticed that the hospital had admitted the Covid patients on April 12 and later applied for the permission to change the hospital as covid hospital on April 17.

The officials levied penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the hospital for treating Covid patients without taking permission from the government. He made it clear the Covid hospitals should collect charges from patients as per the GO No 77 and warned them that the government would take stern action against the hospitals for violation of rules.

He said the government would respond to the complaints lodged by people against the Covid hospitals or the government can act suo motu. He appealed to people to lodge complaint to call centre 104 or 1902 against the hospitals if the hospital management fleece the patients.

Earlier, many allegations were leveled on the Sunrise Hospitals on the exorbitant fee and charges collected by the hospital management from the Covid patients. In some cases, the family members of the Covid patients staged protests alleging that the hospital management was responsible for the death of patients.

Finally, the government took action on Sunrise Hospitals. Recently a journalist working for a vernacular daily in Vijayawada died in Sunrise Hospital while undergoing treatment and later many allegations were levelled against the hospital management by the family members for collecting exorbitant charges and for not saving the life.