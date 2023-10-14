Vijayawada: TDP chief’s family alleges threat to his life in prison

Vijayawada : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was facing an “undeniable and immediate threat” to his life in jail.

Citing Naidu’s health issues, he alleged that former chief minister had lost weight and is suffering from infections and allergies due to lack of timely medical assistance in the Rajamahendravaram central prison where he is currently incarcerated.

“CBN (Naidu) is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP (Government of Andhra Pradesh) is trying to administer steroids to him,” Lokesh alleged in a post on X. According to the former minister, “there is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN’s life. He is being deliberately harmed.” Lokesh claimed that the former CM’s life is ‘unquestionably at risk.’ “What is it that the government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls Naidu, Jagan will be responsible,” warned Lokesh.

Echoing similar concern, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Naidu’s wife, said she is worried about her husband’s well-being as the government of Andhra Pradesh allegedly failed to provide timely medical care. “He has already lost 5kg weight, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband’s life,” she said in a post on ‘X’ Brahmani Nara, Naidu’s daughter-in-law, alleged the TDP supremo is detained in inadequate and unsanitary prison conditions, which pose a considerable health risk.

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu demanded that Naidu’s personal doctors be allowed to examine his health in prison. TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said the opposition party will take legal recourse to shift Naidu to a super speciality or government hospital where all the medical facilities are available. Pattabhiram alleged that jail authorities are not sharing correct information about his health.

“Chandrababu is suffering from dehydration and on the other (hand) has some skin allergy. The medical treatment extended to him inside the jail is not at all satisfactory,” he claimed.