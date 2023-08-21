Vijayawada: TDP expects 2 lakh people to attend Lokesh’s public meeting

Vijayawada: Arrangements for the public meeting of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh are going on in full swing. Party leaders and politburo members, Krishna and NTR districts’ presidents, who are overseeing the arrangements time to time, are organising meetings with the activists to make Lokesh meeting a success.



It is learnt that as part of Yuvagalam Padayatra, a huge public meeting would be conducted on August 22 in Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh NewsGannavaram. The meeting will start at 3 pm. The TDP leadership is expecting around two lakh people and TDP activists to attend this public meeting. They are making arrangements accordingly. While observing the ongoing arrangements of the meeting in Gannavaram on Sunday, TDP politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra said that Krishna district TDP leadership has taken Yuvagalam padayatra as prestigious, which is getting enormous response, adding that youth and people from all walks of life are receiving well. The TDP general secretary is inculcating enthusiasm among youth and public, who were downcast by the draconian rule of the YSRCP, with his outstanding speeches. He was explaining about hardships of the public under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule by delving into each and every issue.

Nara Lokesh padayatra gas entered NTR district on Saturday, which is getting huge response from the public and will continue till August 22. Thousands of people, workers, daily wage earners are explaining their problems to Lokesh during the padayatra. He is also giving assurances to fulfil their wishes after voting to power, Kollu Ravindra informed. He further said that the proposed public meeting in Gannavaram will be one of the greatest meetings of history in recent times.

Former MLC Satya Narayana Raju and other leaders also inspected the arrangements.