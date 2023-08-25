Vijayawada: Teachers advised to inculcate patriotism among students

Vijayawada : S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education directed the teachers to inculcate patriotism among students and inform the present generation about the sacrifices and hardships the freedom fighters faced during the freedom struggle.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ‘Na Bhoomi- Na Desam’ programme was organised at Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Boys High School (Patamata) here under the auspices of the School Education Department-Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, the Commissioner participated and addressed the students and the staff on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar explained the freedom struggle and sacrifices made by the leaders to achieve Independence.

S Suresh Kumar along with Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao unveiled the ‘Pylon’ which was set up with details of freedom fighters.

B Srinivasa Rao said that students should be inspired by reading the biographies and stories of great people in the books given to every school library under the auspices of Samagra Shiksha.

Director of School Education P Parvathi, Director of SEAMAT VN Mastanayya, Samagra Shiksha officials ASPD Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy and others attended the programme.