Vijayawada: Threat to democracy due to crony capitalism

Vijayawada: Noted senior Journalist Paranjaya Guha Thakurta said that there is a threat to democracy in India due to the crony capitalistic policies being implemented by the BJP-led Central government.

He delivered a lecture at Siddhartha auditorium on Sunday in memory of former Visalandhra editor Dr C Raghavachari to mark the 4th death anniversary.

C Raghavachari Trust organised the programme. Visalandhra editor RV Ramarao presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is no freedom to investment in the country and stated that 40 per cent ports in India are in the hands of Adani.

He said Adani has 25 per cent share in edible oils, data storage, drones manufacturing, coal, airports and sea ports in the country. Referring to freedom of press and media, he said the government is registering cases on the media personnel and agitators who are questioning the government.

He said though the social media is increased but lies are spreading more and underlined the need for the journalists who writes facts.