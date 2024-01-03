Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police announced traffic restrictions in some parts of the city and diversion of vehicles on the outskirts of the city from January 3 to 7 in view of the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana to be held at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

The commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata said on Tuesday traffic restrictions will be in force till January 7. As many as five lakh devotees are expected to visit Durga temple during the five days for the relinquishment of Deeksha.

As per the orders, vehicles will not be allowed between Kummaripalem and Sri Durga temple ghat road junction. Vehicles will not be allowed on Prakasam barrage between Vijayawada and Tadepalli till January 7.

Employees of the AP secretariat and Andhra Pradesh High Court have to travel via Varadhi. APSRTC city buses plying from Pandit Nehru Bus station towards Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram and Milk project have to pass via Rajiv Gandhi park, Kanaka Durga Flyover, Swati junction, Venkateswara Foundry, Atkinson school, Urmila Nagar, Kabela, CVR Flyover and Milk project. City buses travelling between Ibrahimpatnam and Milk project areas have to pass via Gollapudi Y Junction, Swati Junction, Kanaka Durga flyover, Rajiv Gandhi park and PNBS. RTC buses coming from Hyderabad to Vijayawada will pass as usual via Gollapudi Y Junction, Swati junction, Kanaka Durga flyover, Rajiv Gandhi park and PNBS.

Heavy and medium vehicles travelling between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Ibrahimpatnam, G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid-Hanuman Junction national highway. Vehicles passing from Vizag to Hyderabad will pass via Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram and Ibrahimpatnam.

Vehicles passing from Vizag towards Chennai have to pass via Hanuman Junction bypass, Gudivada-Pamarru-Avanigadda-Repalle-Chirala and Trovagunta and Ongole.

Vehicles passing from Ongole towards Vizag will pass via Chirala, Repalle, Avanigadda, Pamarru and Gudivada and finally reach Junction. Vehicles passing from Guntur towards Vizag and from Vizag towards Guntur have to follow the route of Kolluru, Vellaturu, Penumudi bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Junction.