Vijayawada: Unemployed youth demand new Job Calendar

Vijayawada: Representatives of various youth and students' associations requested the CPM state secretary P Madhu to extend cooperation in the struggle to put pressure on the government to release the new job calendar to fill the vacant posts.

Representatives of Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), PDSU, NSUI, NPS and TNSF met the CPM state secretary at the party office on Thursday and submitted a representation to the CPM leaders requesting their support in their struggle to get the revised job calendar from the State government.

The leaders alleged the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his Padayatra promised to fill six lakh posts in the government departments, if the party voted to power and later ignored it. They said the government has announced 10,143 jobs in the job calendar released in June 2021.

They said the government has declared only 36 posts for the Group I and II services. They said the government has announced that only 6,500 police posts would be filled. They demanded that the government should release revised job calendar and fill all posts lying vacant in the government departments.