Vijayawada: Vasantha, Devineni families dominate politics in Nandigama

Vijayawada : It was two political families which have been dominating the politics of Nandigama Assembly constituency in NTR district for over four decades.

Nandigama constituency changed from general category to SC category after 2005 elections. In 2009 and 2014, TDP leader Tangirala Prabhakar (SC) got elected from this constituency.

After the death of Prabhakar, his daughter Tangirala Sowmya became the MLA. In 2019 elections, YSRCP candidate Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao was elected. Interestingly, later his brother M Arun Kumar was nominated to the Legislative Council.

Vasantha Nageswara Rao who was a staunch Congress leader switched his loyalty to TDP after N T Rama Rao founded the party. Nageswara Rao dominated the politics in Nandigama region till late 1980s. When it was general category, Rao got elected in 1972 as a Congress candidate and then in 1983 and 1985 as a TDP candidate. He had served as the Home Minister in NTR’s Cabinet and was considered to be a highly influential leader close to NTR.

Another prominent family that dominated the politics in Nandigama region is Devineni family. TDP leader Devineni Venkata Ramana was elected in 1994. In the by-election that followed his death in a train accident, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao contested the polls and was elected twice in 1999 and 2004 respectively. Devineni family has large following in the constituency.

Just as the SC voters play very important role in deciding the fate of the candidates, Kamma leaders too have strong influence over the electorate. This time it is said that it would be a keen fight between YSRCP and the TDP. The TDP is confident that the anti-incumbency factor which is high like in many other constituencies would swing the balance in their favour. The constituency has four mandals - Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Chandarlapadu and Veerulapadu. Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was the first Water Resources Minister after bifurcation of the State and monitored the progress of Polavaram project during the TDP regime.

Nandigama is also known for political feuds as the two strong families tried to dominate the politics in the region. Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the YSRCP and got elected from Mylavaram Assembly constituency and won in 2019 elections. After bifurcation both Vasantha and Devineni families shifted the centre of their political activity to Mylavaram.