Vijayawada: Vasavya Mahila Mandali to provide counselling to Covid patients

Vijayawada: Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) formed teams with doctors and psychologists to provide counselling to Covid patients which would help them to cope up with the stress, said A Md Imtiaz.

He released the pamphlets and wall posters brought out by the VMM at the camp office here on Monday along with president of VMM Dr Keerthi and assistant director AV Narayana Rao.

The Collector addressing the gathering said that people afflicted by Covid-19 are becoming anxious and their families are also feeling depressed. The counselling by the experts would help them to overcome the anxiety, he said.

The Collector appealed to the Covid-19 patients not to give up hope and be courageous. The team of doctors of psychologists would provide necessary courage to the victims, he said. The Collector appealed to people to contact the persons of VMM in case of any exigency. Along with the VMM, the DNI, Mahila Mitra, HCL Foundation are extending this counselling service.