Live
- Hyderabad: 13-year-old boy hit by truck on ORR, dies
- Hyderabad: Volunteers hold cleanup drive at Kapra Lake
- Bapatla: Counselling conducted for history sheeters
- Hyderabad: Heavy winds, thunderstorms hit city; 2 die in treefall at Keesara
- Hyderabad: Cops outsmart smartphone thieves, 713 pieces seized
- Hyderabad: Praveen Kumar levelling baseless allegations against Jupally
- Hyderabad: It’s a family day out at Nehru Zoo as Sunday draws 30,000 visitors
- ACA increases wages of umpires, scorers
- Hyderabad City RWAs tap GHMC, HMDA for sustainable flooding solutions
- Walkathon held to promote environmental awarenes
Just In
Vijayawada: Vastu Sastra book released
Highlights
Vijayawada: Commissioner of Endowments department Sriramu Satyanarayana released a book ‘Maanasaara Vastu Sastra’ at a programme organised at Silpa...
Vijayawada: Commissioner of Endowments department Sriramu Satyanarayana released a book ‘Maanasaara Vastu Sastra’ at a programme organised at Silpa Kala Bharati here on Sunday. Vaastu experts from AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attended the two-day meeting on Vaastu Sastra.
Sri Durga temple EO KS Ramarao presided over the book release programme. Sriramu Satyanarayana has explained the importance of Vastu and congratulated and felicitated the book Telugu translator Dr Pedapati Nageswara Rao.
Director of Silpa Kala Bharati K V Satya Brahmacharya and others attended the book release programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS