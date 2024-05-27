Vijayawada: Vastu Sastra book released

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Endowments department Sriramu Satyanarayana released a book ‘Maanasaara Vastu Sastra’ at a programme organised at Silpa Kala Bharati here on Sunday. Vaastu experts from AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attended the two-day meeting on Vaastu Sastra.

Sri Durga temple EO KS Ramarao presided over the book release programme. Sriramu Satyanarayana has explained the importance of Vastu and congratulated and felicitated the book Telugu translator Dr Pedapati Nageswara Rao.

Director of Silpa Kala Bharati K V Satya Brahmacharya and others attended the book release programme.