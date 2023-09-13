  • Menu
Vijayawada: Vijaya Saradhi appointed Head of Cricket Activity

Andhra Ranji Cricket Team former captain V Vijaya Saradhi has been appointed as Head of Cricket Activity in the erstwhile Krishna district.

Vijayawada: Andhra Ranji Cricket Team former captain V Vijaya Saradhi has been appointed as Head of Cricket Activity in the erstwhile Krishna district. He will be looking at the development of cricket in the district of all age groups including men and women. At present, Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) has no full-fledged committee and a three-man committee is looking at the cricket as well as administration. At this stage, the Andhra Cricket Association nominated Vijaya Saradhi. He represented the Andhra Ranji team from 1989 to 96.

Also, he led the Andhra team in the domestic matches in the year 1995-96. Meanwhile, Krishna District Cricket Association Adhoc Committee Chairman T Trinadh Raju and others congratulated Vijaya Saradhi for his appointment as Head of Cricket Activity in the district.

