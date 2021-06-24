Vijayawada: Village/ ward secretariats to provide Central government services too

Vijayawada: Ward/village secretariats which are rendering services related to the State government for nearly two years will also deliver the services related to the central government very soon.

People can visit the village/ward secretariats to get the central government services from the trained staff working there. Many people who don't have knowledge of using smart phones and computers can visit the ward/village secretariats and can get the central government services. Over 15,000 village/ward secretariats are functioning in the State. These village/ward secretariat staff is having grassroots level information from the public and playing important role in services like distribution of income certificate, Aarogyasri cards, rice cards, house site applications, pattadar passbooks, Rythu Bharosa services, collection of taxes related to Municipal and Revenue departments etc.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the central government related services in the ward/village secretariats. Now, the State government has signed a MoU with the Central government to extend services related to national level activities. Services related to insurance, private telecom services like Airtel, Dish TV, motor vehicles insurance, third party insurance, railway ticket booking, registration for LPG distribution point, general health insurance, mobile phone recharge services, Dish TV recharging and other services will be provided by the ward/village secretariats.

These secretariats will also provide health related services, allopathic consultation, services related to Ayurveda by Ministry of AYUSH etc. They will also bus ticket booking, e-PAN card, Fastag, flight tickets, GST and TDS return will be delivered by the ward/village secretariats.

Dr N Bharath Gupta, Commissioner, Commissionerate of Grama /Ward volunteers and Grama Secretariats, ward secretariats, said the State government entered MoU with the Union government on providing central government services to the people in Andhra Pradesh at the village/ward secretariats.

He said more than 100 types of services will be available and training was imparted to the staff in this regard. He said the State developed a strong network at the grassroots level in both rural and urban areas with a view to providing better services to the people in a transparent and efficient manner.

The Central government services currently available at the Common Service Centres (CSCs), run by private persons, are located everywhere. People can visit these CSCs and can avail the services. These CSCs are doing services of both the State and central governments. Henceforth, people can visit the village/ward secretariats and can get the Central government services from the trained staff.