Vijayawada: VMC plans satellite bus station at Vambay Colony

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Thursday submitted a representation to APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala here on the proposal for construction of a satellite bus station at the Vambay Colony for the convenience of the local residents.

Residents of Vambay colony and nearby areas have been demanding for construction of the satellite bus station for a long time. The VMC council earlier passed a resolution to allocate two acres land for construction of the bus station in Vambay Colony.

Thousands of residents are facing inconvenience due to lack of bus facilities. In this backdrop, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu is emphasising on construction of a satellite bus station in Vambay Colony. Moreover, the bus station will also be beneficial to the people living in Ajit Singh Nagar area because the buses will pass via Ajit Singh Nagar area.