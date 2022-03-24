Vijayawada: Waqf Board gives nod to 103 mosque governing bodies

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Khadar Basha said that the Waqf Board has given nod for the 103 mosque governing bodies across the State. Speaking to the media at State Waqf Board office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he said there was no government body for three years to the mosques and Dargas in the State. He alleged the previous government created hurdles for appointing office-bearers to the committees.

Stating that the Board is getting only Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore revenue per annum in spite of having property worth thousands of crores, Basha said efforts were on to increase the income of Waqf Board and said the Board is trying to recover 10,000 acres land belonging to Waqf Board of Andhra Pradesh. He said committees have been formed to get suggestions on legal matters.

He convened a meeting with the spiritual leaders of 13 districts and discussed various issues on protection of Waqf Board properties.

Andhra Pradesh State Sadath Council members met the Waqf Board chairman at the office. Council president KSS Noorullah Hussaini alias Noor Baba lauded the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of Muslims in the State.

A team of APSSC members congratulated and felicitated State Waqf Board Chairman Khader Basha. Speaking on the occasion, Noorullah said that minorities were neglected in the previous government as there was no representation to minorities in the state cabinet also. He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving recognition to Muslims.

APSSC General Secretary Syed Shah Akmal Peeran Muradi, Vice-President KSS Obaidullah Hussaini Qadri, Joint Secretary Saeed Anwar Pasha Gutti, Treasurer Taher Peeran and Muslim deans from 13 districts visited the Waqf Board office.