Vijayawada: Youngsters who travelled from other states thrilled to vote

Vijayawada: It was a memorable day for the young voters, who came from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other places to cast their vote in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state on Monday. Thousands of software professionals, employees working in other sectors, traders and others came to Andhra Pradesh to cast their vote. Luckily, the weather was good and there were no heat waves in the state. The Election Commission made elaborate arrangements for the voting in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Summer heat reaches peak in from the second week of May. But, this year there was rain and thunderstorms occasionally in different parts of the state for the past few days are giving a huge relief to the people. The weather was favourable for voting in many parts of the state. Consequently, there is a very high percentage of voting reported in the state.

The young voters came from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places had spent thousands of rupees for travelling in buses, trains and even flights.

Exercising franchise is must in the AP elections, said N Kiran a young voter who cast his vote in Vijayawada. Kiran said a large number of young software professionals and other employees left Hyderabad with a strong determination to cast the vote in AP elections and they fulfilled their dream and wish.

Vijayawada bus station and railway station had witnessed heavy rush for two days on Saturday and Sunday due to travelling of voters from Hyderabad and other places.

The young voters stood in the queue lines at the polling stations and even waited two to three hours to cast their vote and felt relieved after exercise of their franchise.

Some first-time voters were excited to cast their votes and asked the co-voters standing in the queue lines how to cast the vote and what is the procedure.

One of the main reasons for the young voters to travel to AP for voting is prolonged election campaign made by the mainstream political parties, the YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, BJP and Congress. The fiery speeches of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Congress state president Y S Sharmila attracted the attention of AP people living in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Fans of film actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan were in jubilant mood to come back to AP for the voting on Monday. Pawan Kalyan has fans in both AP and Telangana.

Interestingly, some young voters have attachment with the political parties too. This could be a reason for travelling to AP to cast their votes in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Many young voters hail from the families with political background and they too joyfully came to AP to cast the vote.

The young voters enjoyed the festival of democracy and are returning happily after exercising their franchise.