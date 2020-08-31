Vijayawada:South Central Railway to modify goods train engines to generate income

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division again proved that it's always a frontrunner in implementation of innovative concepts and application of advanced technologies for maximisng the benefits. Electric Loco Shed, Vijayawada has successfully multi paired two electrical locos (Engines-WAP-4) passenger train engines by performing key modifications and had made them ready for goods train operations.



The modified engines can be used for hauling of goods trains. Due to Covid pandemic, there is no demand for passenger trains and goods trains have good demand. So, income can be generated, if passenger locos are modified for goods transport operations.

The WAP-4 is a passenger hauling electric locomotive used for overhauling of 24-26 coaches passenger trains at a speed of 110-130 Kmph.

In present situation of COVID-19 pandemic, demand for WAP-4 locos has gradually come down due to less passenger trains and these locos are kept idle in yards/sheds.

These WAP-4 locos are always operated in single unit for hauling only passenger/coaching trains till date. Now, two locos are paired (joined) to overhaul goods transportation.

The main objective of this project is revenue generation, additional flexibility for operation of goods trains & increasing the reliability on WAP-4 electric locos in freight transport. Expected revenue generation through hauling of goods wagons by these paired WAP-4 engines is Rs 4.2 lakh/ hour, if utilized for freight operations.

Generally, WAP-4 loco used to generate Rs 5.4 lakhs per hour for passengers transportation. The loco shed staff successfully completed necessary modifications to the locos like cabling & fabrication works by attaching couplers to both leading and trailing engines through series of multi-unit cables in order to synchronize these engines electrically and mechanically.

The project was led by PVSR Anjaneyulu, Sr Section Engineer and completed in 25 days at a cost of Rs 2.4 lakh. This initiative by ELS was appreciated by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry through his official twitter account and SCR Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas, Ch Dinesh Reddy, Sr DEE and others.