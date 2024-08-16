Live
- Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave
- BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’
- Odisha has embarked on path of change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
Just In
Viksit Bharat by 2040 is BJP goal, says Purandeswari
- Calls upon the people to work with dedication to make it a reality
- Launches Varadhi programme for party to receive grievances from people
Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the party had set the target of make India a developed country, Viksit Bharat, by 2040. She stated that the people have to work with dedication to achieve the objective.
The Rajamahendravaram MP said around 40 crore Indians participated in the freedom struggle and now India’s population reached to 144 crore. She hoisted national flag at the BJP state office here on Thursday to mark 78th Independence Day.
She said people of Andhra Pradesh have given clear mandate to the NDA parties and the BJP launched Varadhi programme to address the grievances of the people.
Launching the ‘Varadhi’ programme, she said that the public representatives of BJP will stay in the party offices and collect the grievances from the people.
She also launched an app to receive representations from the people at the BJP offices in the state. Party leaders and functionaries attended the celebrations.