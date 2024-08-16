Viksit Bharat by 2040 is BJP goal, says Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the party had set the target of make India a developed country, Viksit Bharat, by 2040. She stated that the people have to work with dedication to achieve the objective.

The Rajamahendravaram MP said around 40 crore Indians participated in the freedom struggle and now India’s population reached to 144 crore. She hoisted national flag at the BJP state office here on Thursday to mark 78th Independence Day.

She said people of Andhra Pradesh have given clear mandate to the NDA parties and the BJP launched Varadhi programme to address the grievances of the people.

Launching the ‘Varadhi’ programme, she said that the public representatives of BJP will stay in the party offices and collect the grievances from the people.

She also launched an app to receive representations from the people at the BJP offices in the state. Party leaders and functionaries attended the celebrations.