Visakhapatnam: Extension of special train services

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the demand of travelling passengers of this region, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the services of weekly special trains. Visakhapatnam-Banaras weekly special train (08588) will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 12.30 noon from July 19 to August 30. It reaches Banaras the next day at 4.30 pm (seven trips).

In return, Banaras-Visakhapatnam weekly special (08587) will leave Banaras at 6 pm on Mondays from July 20 to August 31. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8.30 pm (seven trips).

Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Varanasi between Visakhapatnam and Banaras stations.Passengers are re quested to make use of these special trains.