VMC sets up model polling stations to educate voters

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra on Wednesday inspected a model polling station set up at Varalakshmi Nagar and the vote-counting centre at Andhra Loyola College to review preparations for the second ordinary municipal elections-2026.

The model polling station has been designed to familiarise voters with voting process, including procedures to be followed at polling stations, duties of presiding officers and polling personnel, marking their choice on ballot papers and dropping the papers into ballot boxes.

Dhyanachandra said one model polling station had been established in each constituency within the VMC limits to create awareness among voters about the voting procedure.

He urged people to visit these centres and familiarise themselves with the process before casting their votes.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the counting centre at Andhra Loyola College and reviewed arrangements for transporting ballot boxes from polling stations, their secure storage, the placement of counting tables, the conduct of counting rounds and the deployment of personnel. He also reviewed the infrastructure and logistical arrangements required to ensure that counting was conducted smoothly and transparently in accordance with the directions and timelines prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission.

The Commissioner instructed officials to coordinate in advance on staff deployment, allocation of duties, seating arrangements, ballot box security and other counting-related requirements. He directed them to monitor every stage of the election process and complete all necessary arrangements in time to ensure the smooth conduct of polling and counting.

Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratna Kumar, Chief Engineer P Satya Kumari, Superintending Engineer Chandrasekhar, Assistant City Planner Mohan Babu and other officials accompanied him.