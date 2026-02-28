Week-long Korean Food Festival at Novotel

Vijayawada: Food lovers in the city are in for a global gastronomic treat as Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosts an exclusive week-long Korean Food Festival at its award-winning signature restaurant, Red Bowl - Novotel Vijayawada Varun, from Monday next.

Fresh from receiving the prestigious Food Connoisseurs Award 2026, Red Bowl continues to redefine Vijayawada’s fine dining landscape by introducing authentic Korean flavours to a city that is steadily embracing international culinary experiences.

The eight-day festival celebrates Hansik, the traditional Korean food philosophy known for its balance, nutrition, and depth of flavour. Spearheading the culinary showcase is Chef Ronald, a seasoned specialist in Korean cuisine with over two decades of experience.

Manish Pathak, Hotel Manager, said, “At Novotel Vijayawada Varun, our focus has always been on curating dining experiences that are globally relevant while remaining locally engaging.”

Guests can look forward to an array of signature Korean delicacies, including Dubu-Kimchi, featuring silky tofu paired with bold fermented flavours; Tteokbokki, coated in a fiery glaze with its signature chewy texture; and Jjampong Ramen, a rich, spice-laden noodle bowl layered with intense and comforting flavours.