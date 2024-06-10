Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Welfare Party of India (WPI) congratulated TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on his remarkable victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and for emerging as one of the kingmakers in the formation of the NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing media at the press club here on Sunday, the WPI AP state president KMA Subhan said the TDP leader is expected to request additional funding from the Central government to revive the development of Amaravati as the state capital.

Subhan said the ambitious Amaravati capital project works were halted following the victory of the YSRCP in the 2019 Assembly elections. He said numerous buildings and apartment complexes constructed during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019 now stand unused and the capital city’s civic infrastructure has deteriorated over time. He said the rejuvenation of Amaravati is seen as pivotal for the future growth of Andhra Pradesh, and that restarting the development of Amaravati would symbolise a commitment to planned urbanisation and infrastructure development, potentially transforming it into a thriving capital city as envisioned by Chandrababu Naidu.

The WPI state president said India is not only a federation of states but is a union of states whose existence is dependent on ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’. He said, “Secularism, pluralism and unity in diversity are the outstanding characteristics of India. If we deviate from these lofty principles and doctrines, we will no longer remain a secular, plural, and democratic republic. We have witnessed BJP doing politics which negates the very essence and soul of India.” He recalled that our freedom fighters envisaged an India that is secular and plural and where inter-faith amity and religious harmony exists.