Women empowerment need of hour: RTC regional chairperson Tatineni Padmavati

Vijayawada: The International Women's Day, which would be celebrated on Tuesday, should be the stage for discussing women empowerment and reforms to be taken up for further advance of women, said APSRTC Vijayawada region chairperson Tatineni Padmavati.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Padmavati said that the Day is being celebrated for the last 112 years, when Clara Zetkin gave a clarion call to celebrate the day as women's day. She said women should fight against injustice and also fight for equality and freedom. She recalled the revolutionary schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for women empowerment by and large.

She expressed concern over the atrocities against women across the country and exhorted women to raise their voice in unison to fight against the injustice meted out to women.

Padmavati extended heartfelt greetings of the Day to the women force in APSRTC, who are working as conductors, heads of various departments, regional managers, and depot managers.

She assured to strive hard to solve the problems of the employees by taking up the issue with the Chief Minister.

The Regional Chairperson called upon the women people's representatives and women employees across the State to participate in the Women's Day celebrations on Tuesday.