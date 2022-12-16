Workshop on Door-To-Door Programme: Jagan warns party MLAs against laxity

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cautioned party leaders particularly ministers, who according to him were lagging behind in participating in the door-to-door (Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam) programme, to pull up socks or else he may have to change the candidates before the next elections.

The Chief Minister who chaired a workshop on the implementation of this programme said this was a golden opportunity for all leaders to connect with the people. The Opposition is going at high speed in its campaign and unless the YSRCP rank and file take this programme very seriously, it would affect the poll prospects of the party despite implementing all pre-poll promises and also some more new schemes effectively.

The workshop was attended by MLAs, constituency coordinators, district presidents, regional coordinators and senior leaders at CM's camp office on Friday. He said during the programme focus should be on resolving public grievances with utmost importance.

The MLAs, he said, should conduct the door-to-door programme in every village/ward secretariat for 2-3 days at least six hours to seven hours daily in their respective constituencies.

They should spend at least five minutes at every doorstep to explain to them the government's welfare schemes. He said they just have 16 months for the next elections and hence they need to speed up the programme and complete it by March.

Activists with leadership abilities and smartphones will be appointed as Secretariat Convenors, he said, adding that 50 families will be mapped and a male and female member from the cadre belonging to the same locality will be appointed as in-charges to publicise the party message. They will be provided publicity material.

Jagan said around Rs 6,500 crore will be given to the beneficiaries in the third phase of YSR Aasara Scheme in January. Door-to-door campaigns should be taken up to hand over the letters to the beneficiaries. He said since the programme to distribute Tabs for Class VII students would begin from December 21, the party MLAs should take up door to door campaign during evening hours, he said.