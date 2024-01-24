Live
Yarlagadda new coordinator of Vishwa Hindi Parishad
Vijayawada: ‘Padma Bhushan’ Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad received yet another rare honour. Vishwa Hindi Parishad, which is working worldwide for the development of Hindi language, has appointed Acharya Yarlagadda as the Hindi language coordinator for USA and Canada.
Yarlagadda gives special training to the aspirants in learning Hindi in the United States of America. After one month, he will reach Canada and take necessary steps to study Hindi there as well.
In this context, under the leadership of Vishwa Hindi Parishad, convener Vipan Kumar welcomed Acharya Yarlagadda in Delhi on Tuesday and felicitated him with a memento and shawl. Later, Yarlagadda left for America on Tuesday.
