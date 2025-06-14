Yoga event lights up All India Radio

Vijayawada: In a vibrant prelude to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, a spirited Yoga event was organised at the All India Radio (AIR) premises here during the early hours of Friday. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 150 staff members representing various media units under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including All India Radio, Doordarshan, Press Information Bureau (PIB), and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, the chief guest, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the transformative power of Yoga in fostering a balanced and healthy life.

Rajinder Choudhury, Additional Director General, PIB here and M Someswara Rao, Deputy Director General, All India Radio, were the guests of honour. They lauded the initiative and commended the active involvement of media personnel in embracing wellness through Yoga. The session commenced at 6 am with the performance of various Yoga Asanas, expertly guided by trained instructors. Participants displayed remarkable enthusiasm and energy, underscoring the growing awareness and commitment towards holistic well-being among government staff.

This event is part of a nationwide series of programmes leading up to International Yoga Day, which holds special significance this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the main event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, where over five lakh participants are anticipated to engage in mass Yoga demonstrations, aiming at making it one of the largest such gatherings globally.

These ongoing efforts underscore the Government of India’s steadfast commitment to transforming Yoga into a people’s movement and promoting its extensive benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual health.