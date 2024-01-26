  • Menu
YS Jagan extends Republic Day wishes to people, to take part in celebrations in Vijayawada

On the occasion of Republic Day, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy extended his greetings to the people of the state.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy extended his greetings to the people of the state. He emphasized the importance of remembering the Constitution makers and urged everyone to follow in their footsteps and work towards the development of the country.

CM Jagan is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Friday. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 8:50 am and reach the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. After participating in the Republic Day celebrations, he will return to his residence in Tadepalli. At 4:15 pm, he will attend a high tea program hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, CM Jagan will visit Bhimili in Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP Uttarandhra Region will participate in a public meeting. The CM will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 1:45 pm and address the YSRCP Uttarandhra Region open meeting at Sangivalasa in Bhimili constituency. Afterward, he will return to Tadepalli.

