YS Jagan flags off Thalli Bidda express vehicles, says govt's aim is to provide quality medical services

The government of Andhra Pradesh has embarked on a massive program to bring the mother home safely and comfortably after delivering a baby at the Government Hospital for which the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched 500 YSR Thalli Bidda express vehicles. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy flagged off the vehicles at the Benz Circle venue in Vijayawada on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said the government has launched another good event today. "We have made the latest vehicles available for the pregnant and lactating women and taking steps to provide quality services in hospitals," YS Jagan said. CM YS Jagan said that the appearance of government hospitals is changing day by day. Ministers Alla Nani, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, Shankara Narayana, MLAs, and MLCs were present on the occasion.

An average of four lakh deliveries take place every year in 1,057 government hospitals across the state. Pregnant women who are over a month old are being transported from home to the hospital in a 108 vehicle. The government provides quality medical services and WHO-certified drugs free of charge. Based on the number of deliveries in the respective hospitals and has allocated Thalli Bidda express vehicles with centralized 102 call center services.

A special app has made available for coordinating between nurses in hospitals and vehicle drivers when moving a mother home and details of each delivery that takes place in the hospital are recorded in the Maternal and Child Care Portal. Those details are linked to the app and steps are taken to move the babysitter home safely. When the baby is shifted into the vehicle, the driver has to upload a photo in this app after dropping her near the house. All vehicles will have a GPS tracking facility to ensure maternal and child safety. Also, the government is paying the mother Rs 5,000 for various needs under the Dr. YSR Aarogya Asara after childbirth.