YS Jagan to attend International Women's Day celebrations in Vijayawada

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada is ready for the International Women's Day celebrations. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest where more than 15,000 young women are expected to flock from all over the state. The program is jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Women Development, Child Welfare, and the State Commission for Women.



Minister Taneti Vanitha and Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma have already announced that the program is organised as a victory celebration for women empowerment in the state. Several issues taken up by the government for women's empowerment in the state will be addressed. The meeting will be attended by a large number of village-level representatives, state ministers, and women. The government has already appealed to all to come to the meeting in this regard and various cultural events were also arranged for the dignitaries.



Krishna district In-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy called for the success of the International Women's Day celebrations. He reviewed the meeting arrangements with ministers and officials at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Monday. On this occasion, he said that we are proud to say that the government has worked tirelessly for the empowerment of women. He explained that under the leadership of CM Jagan, many programs have been undertaken for the welfare and advancement of women in the state.



He urged women to make the Women's Day gathering organised a success. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Pamula Pushpasrivani, K Narayanaswamy, Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana, Nandigam Suresh, CM Program Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, Collector J Nivas and Commissioner of Police Kantirana Tata.