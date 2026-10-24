Zero tolerance for poll disruptors, says DGP

Vijayawada: Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta issued a stern warning that any attempt to disrupt the lawful conduct of local body elections will meet with firm, uncompromising legal action. Emphasising that no political leader, party, or group holds the right to intimidate voters or use muscle power, the DGP stated that political clout and mass mobilisation offer no immunity from the law.

He said in a statement here on Friday that 14 election-related incidents were recorded on Friday across eight districts (Palnadu, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, Annamayya, and Markapuram). Cases have been registered, and 17 accused individuals have been identified so far, with investigations actively continuing. He said that the police responded swiftly to contain clashes, deploying additional forces at sensitive nomination centers and providing candidate escorts.

He instructed the Range DIGs, IGs, SPs, and Commissioners to personally oversee security. Supervisory lapses or delayed responses will face strict departmental accountability, he warned. Referring to the unlawful assemblies, breaking barricades, and defying police orders he said that they will draw severe legal consequences. All campaign activities must strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines, timing limits, and public safety norms.

Bind-over measures under Sections 126 and 129 of the BNSS are strictly intended to prevent breaches of peace—not to block lawful participation. Actions are based purely on evidence and specific intelligence, not political affiliation.

According to him, authorities are thoroughly reviewing CCTV, drone, and body-worn camera footage. Orchestrators, instigators, and planners will be held accountable, even if they were not physically present at the scene.