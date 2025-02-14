10 candidates to contest in ensuing Teachers’ MLC elections

Visakhapatnam: District collector and Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad said that 10 candidates are contesting in the ensuing North Andhra Teachers MLC elections scheduled on February 27.

Briefing details of the MLC election process here on Thursday, collector said that voters of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manayam districts in North Andhra are going to utilise their franchise.

Collector said that 10 independent candidates have filed nominations and none of them withdrew their nominations.

Further, Harendhira Prasad said that the polling would be held from 8 am to 4 pm on February 27 and necessary arrangements will be made for the purpose. The counting will begin on March 3 and the election process will end on March 8, he added.

A single window desk is made available in the Collectorate regarding the issuance of permits. Also, 12 teams with various officials have been appointed to monitor the Model Code of Conduct. This apart, 11 flying squad teams have been appointed for elections.

According to the list of the final voters of the teacher MLC, there are 22,493 voters in six districts, the Collector said. Of them, 13,508 male voters and 8,985 female voters, he informed.

Collector said that there are 123 polling stations in North Andhra. 13 Polling stations in Visakhapatnam, 24 in Anakapalli, 11 in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 29 in Vizianagaram, 15 in Parvathipuram-Manyam and 31 polling stations in Srikakulam.

The counting process for the MLC elections will be held at EE block in Andhra University Engineering College, while the election staff is being trained in two phases. Collector informed that the silent period would come into effect 48 hours before the polling and candidates would not campaign at the time. DCP Ajitha Vejandla, District Revenue Officer Bhavani Shankar were present.