14.33 lakh IDs created under Family Doctor in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 14,33,551 IDs have been created under family doctor concept for health protection in the district. She said IDs have to be given to 3,18,996 people and the officials were ordered to complete these processes quickly. There are 18,627 BP and 16,174 diabetes patients identified under the Family Doctor concept, she said.

The Collector made it clear that measures are being taken in the family doctor concept to prevent anaemia in pregnant women and provide complete nutrition to ensure that the food is rich in vitamins.

On Friday, Chief Secretary of the State Government KS Jawahar Reddy reviewed the progress in the areas of medical health, women and child welfare, etc through a video conference. Collector K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector Tej Bharat and other district officials from East Godavari Collectorate participated.

Collector Madhavi Latha informed that under phase-2 of Nadu-Nedu in the district, steps are being taken to provide infrastructure by undertaking various structures in 655 schools in the district. She said that the construction of 1,410 additional classrooms, 175 compound walls, 433 toilets, and 312 kitchen rooms is going on in 279 schools. He said that IFP screens and 240 TVs are being installed in 148 schools for teaching digital knowledge.

The Collector said that 2,904 petitions were received on the phone number of Jaganannaku Chebudam and 2,096 of them were resolved. 652 are under consideration.